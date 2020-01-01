Coronavirus: Fufa will do everything possible to conclude UPL – Magogo

The federation boss says they will do all they can to make sure the remaining five matches of the top-flight are played

The Federation of Football Association (Fufa) president Moses Magogo has remained confident the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League (UPL) season will be completed on the pitch.

All sporting activities in Uganda are still on lockdown as part of government measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to give an update when the current provisional lockdown ends on May 5, although easing the ban on mass gatherings - where sports falls - could still be a long time away

More teams

"With that uncertainty, Fufa and the top-flight remain in a state of bother on the status of the national league completion and pre-season activities, factoring in mind that the 2020/21 season is also beckoning in September,” Magogo told Daily Monitor.

“We really hoped to do many things during the offseason for club football but with the league still in balance, we are limited.

“We still think with five rounds [of UPL] remaining we need a maximum of one month to determine the winners and losers sportingly on the pitch.

“Not until we see that we can’t have the one month by August that is when we shall entertain the discussion of which buttons to press.”

The Fufa president added: “We also have the option of extending the start of 2020/21 season to October in the worst-case scenario. We also have a contingency rule of 75% of the league which was last used 29 years ago in Uganda.”

Article continues below

Article 18 (ii) of Fufa’s competition rules on failure to complete the league due to force majeure states that “where all the clubs in the league have completed the first round fixtures but less than 75% league games have been played, the table standings at the end of the first round shall be considered as the final table standings of the league.”

Currently, over 80 per cent has been played, and should the season fail to continue, Vipers SC would be champions with Proline FC, Tooro United, and Maroons FC relegated.

In , there is already a tug of war with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) saying they have cancelled the league and awarded the title, while Kenya Premier League ( ) have insisted the fate of the league will be determined on May 18.