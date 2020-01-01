Coronavirus: Former KCB coach Shedu reveals his terrifying experience

The veteran coach explains how tough it was being picked up from his home to the isolation centre

Veteran tactician Rishadi Shedu was among those quarantined despite initial tests of Covid-19 reading negative.

The former Harambee Stars and coach was picked up by an ambulance from his residential area. He has shared via Whatsapp how the experience was when the government came to pick him up.

"[The experience] was terrifying; first the way they come to take you to the ambulance and police vehicle all in sirens attracting the attention of hundreds of people and... they come out in full corona gears and start questioning," Shedu explained.

"Then when you reach the [isolation] centre; I was taken to St. Georges Girls Secondary school compound which is very good and clean. I was there two days before Ramadan so dinner was at 5 pm due to curfew so we have to eat cold food during Ramadan and we had to buy a flask to boil water and make cocoa at night and eat with cakes as 'Daku'."

The 59-year-old reveals the feeling before the tests were done since he was not sure whether he had contracted the disease in the isolation centre or not.

"It is normal to feel tense in that kind of situation especially before the test because you don’t know your status and the fear you can be infected by a colleague because we share toilet and shower and we have to keep ourselves and the facility clean.

"All in all the first few days were unbearable when you are in deep thoughts and constantly worried about the outcome after the test and more worried about the people you left behind, your family.

"But after testing negative a sigh of relief and boredom started picking up, missing your family and your life."

What hurt is that his close friends were not bothered to know his situation despite knowing he was quarantined. Shedu has urged all to follow the guidelines by the authorities to ensure they stay safe.

"My people I cannot wish somebody to be there so please follow the [government] and ministry of health instructions. Stay home. Stay safe."