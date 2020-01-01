Coronavirus: FKF to delay ruling on Gor Mahia and KCB Shield Cup - Otieno

The federation supremo explains to Goal they will not be able to meet and decide on the two matches owing to the Covid-19 directive

The Football Federation (FKF) have confirmed they will not be able to make a ruling on the unplayed FKF matches until after the country contains the coronavirus.

and refused to honour their Round of 16 matches against Posta and Wazito FC, respectively, forcing the matches to be called off at the eleventh hour.

Both teams stated they have failed to honour the matches owing to the directive issued by the Kenyan government which barred sports activities to continue, after Kenya confirmed their first case of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, FKF CEO Barry Otieno then told Goal the leagues and competition will meet the previous week to discuss and make a ruling on the two matches, something which did not take place as a local court also barred the FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) from office, saying their term had already expired.

“We have not met to discuss the fate of the two matches because when we had planned to meet, Sports Dispute Tribunal stated our NEC members cannot discharge work because their term of office has expired,” Otieno explained to Goal on Monday.

“So our hands were tight in that period because we had to obey the court order, but though Fifa have reversed the same, we cannot be able to meet now because we must respect the directive from government that people should not meet at this period because of Covid-19.

“We now have to wait for the coronavirus to be contained before we make the ruling, it must wait and there is no short cut.

"We have to respect the order from the president and you know we now have a curfew in the country which makes it even difficult for committee members to meet.”

While Gor Mahia and KCB failed to show up, AFC and played their respective matches and cruised into the last eight of the competition.

The winner of the competition gets a ticket to represent the country at the Caf Confederation Cup.

are the current Shield Cup holders.