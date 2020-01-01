Coronavirus: FKF must postpone repeat elections until further notice – Nyamweya

The former football boss has called on the current regime to put the health of delegates at heart of their decision-making procedure

Sam Nyamweya has called on the Football Federation to call off the national elections slated for March 27 owing to the threat of coronavirus.

The exercise was set for last December, but could not be held after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) cancelled the elections, citing lack of public participation and ordering a fresh exercise.

The FKF have now set the date in pursuant to Article 27 (4) and Article 31 (1), (4), (5) of the body's constitution. The meeting will serve to elect candidates seeking elective positions in the National Executive Committee, as well as presidential candidates.

However, Nyamweya insists, in light of the latest developments due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s directive to cancel all public gatherings, meetings, and events,that the exercise should also be postponed until further notice.

“We must all respect the statement from the government and follow it to the letter, Nyamweya told Goal, "and it's the reason I am also asking FKF to shelve the election exercise until normalcy returns.

“This is a global issue, and to win against it, we must all work together, and if the government has set up rules, then they must be followed," he added. "It will be wrong for the FKF to continue with the exercise whereas the government as issued a directive.

“As one of the leading stakeholders in Kenyan football, I urge FKF to stop putting the lives of the delegates at risk and call off the exercise," Nyamweya concluded. "I also want to thank the government for the tough directives they have issued and I hope Kenyans will abide by the same to avoid the spread of the virus in the country."

Among the delegates who have been invited to the meeting include all the 48 FKF Counties, 18 Clubs, 10 NSL Clubs, 10 Division One League Clubs, 3 WPL clubs, 2 Women Division One League Clubs and one representative each from the players’, coaches’ and referees’ associations.

The repeat FKF County elections are due to be held this weekend and will determine who votes at the national elections, where 11 positions in the National Executive Committee are at stake.