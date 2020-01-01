Coronavirus denied Yanga SC chance to play Sevilla - Bumbuli

The media officer revealed plans had been made for the La Liga side to be one of their pre-season friendly opponents

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have revealed reasons why they will not face champions, , during the Yanga Day celebrations.

The Yanga Day celebrations are expected to culminate on August 29 and going by the traditions the club has always welcomed a foreign team to crown the moment with a friendly tie.

According to their media liaison officer Hassan Bumbuli, Yanga had planned to invite their Spanish partners for the friendly but the coronavirus pandemic made the whole idea hard to implement.

“Our main hope was that our senior team would play Sevilla because we have entered into a partnership agreement with them,” Bumbuli told Soka Letu.

“But things have been hard to organise that match especially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic disorganised a lot of things and made it even hard to get a team that is ready to travel and play in a friendly match.

“We are able because Yanga are a big team that is capable of organising big things as we are the record champions so we do not have any reason to fear anyone.

“Because we have failed to secure the Sevilla friendly, we are in talks with other teams so that we can have to play a bigger team at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. We will need a good game.

“We are going to announce the team that we are to play against in due course but for now, we have sent a letter of invitation to Rayon Sports of Rwanda. They are also a big team.

“If things go according to plans we will announce the same.”

Meanwhile, Yanga have lauded Sevilla for their Europa League 3-2 final victory against Milan.

“We are proud to learn from the best exemplary and successful club. Congratulations,” Yanga's congratulatory message read.

Tunajivunia kujifunza kwa Klabu bora na yenye mafanikio. Hongera sana.

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



We are proud to learn from the best exemplary and successful Club. Congratulations @SevillaFC_ENG @SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/cySeFNDarg — Young Africans SC (@yangasc1935) August 22, 2020

Yanga and Sevilla entered into a partnership that will see the team offer advice on sporting management, economic management and fans with an aim of helping the Tanzanian record league champions in their transformation journey.

The agreement will also see Sevilla contribute its strategic vision to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Yanga‘s resource management, and complete its evolution into the leading club in .

The Yanga-Sevilla consultancy agreement is set to last for three years and digital transformation, marketing and sales, economic control, digitalisation or international development policies are also part of the agreed plans for Timu Ya Wanachi.