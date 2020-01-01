Coronavirus: CSKA Sofia's Solomon-Otabor putting smiles on faces with food donation

The Nigerian winger is moved by the hardship people in the West African country face as they continue their fight against Covid-19

Aware of the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic in , CSKA Sofia winger Viv Solomon-Otabor has decided to donate foodstuff to residents in Edo State.

Although he was born and bred in London, Solomon-Otabor's parents hail from the Southern Nigerian state,

He was handed his maiden called-up to the Super Eagles squad last October, as a replacement for injured Samuel Kalu, ahead of the friendly against which ended in a 1-1 draw in Singapore.

Inspired by his grandmother's gesture, the 24-year-old donated 22 bags of rice, sugar and oil in every household within his home town.

“Where do I start, I don’t usually post things like this but okay so when I was a young kid growing up and I used to go visit my grandmother,” Solomon-Otabor wrote on Instagram.

“I remember her always taking care of everyone in her community, and she would do it with love and joy.

"So today, especially in this difficult time in our lives I made sure every household in the community got served with 22 bags of rice, oil, water, sugar and all the basics we buy effortlessly.

“I’m grateful and thankful for how I have come so far, please always remember where you're from.”

Solomon-Otabor brought an end to his seven-year stay at last summer, and he travelled to Bulgaria to join CSKA Sofia on a free transfer.

He has settled in well at the Stadion Balgarska Armia in his debut campaign, gathering 22 appearances across all competitions with a single goal to his name.