Coronavirus: Compassionate Wazito FC donate foodstuff to seven Children's Homes

The club is the first in the country to carry out such an initiative as the fight to halt Covid-19 spread hits top gear

Wazito FC have become the first Kenyan Premier League ( ) club to extend their helping hand to seven Children's Homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although they are not on the pitch following the suspension of football activities, the Nairobi-based club visited a number of areas in the city and distributed some foodstuffs to facilities that take care of children.

“As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we visited seven Children’s Homes in Nairobi and donated foodstuffs, sanitization products, and equipment among other things through the Wazito FC Project,” the club said in a statement.

More teams

“Both playing and none-playing club staff were part of the team that visited seven children’s homes in Mathare, Embakasi, Lang’ata, Ruiru, Kangemi, Valley Road, and Kasarani where they put a smile on the faces of children in these homes during his difficult coronavirus pandemic period.

“The children were shown how to wash their hands properly as a way of protecting themselves from the deadly coronavirus and also received pep talks from our players and staff.

“The pandemic has brought nearly everything to a halt, the vulnerable groups like children in orphanages are often forgotten and cannot access basic things like food.”

The club's CEO Dennis Gicheru revealed what jolted them into coming up with the project.

“As a club, we decided to stand with one of the vulnerable groups in society,” Gicheru said in the club statement.

“During such times, children in orphanages and children’s homes tend to be forgotten and after consultations, we made a decision to help make the situation better for them during this period by donating foodstuffs and other sanitization products, equipment among other things.

“We have a corporate social responsibility that goes beyond playing football in the stadia.

"We want to impact lives and make society a better place to live in, we will definitely do more to impact lives for our people. I urge other well-wishers to show empathy to the needy during this difficult period, be a brother’s keeper.”

Gicheru, who initially served the club as a player, had a word for the general members of the community.

“I urge everyone to exercise discipline, sanitize keep a social distance. They should not endanger their lives in any way, together we shall defeat coronavirus," the administrator concluded.