Coronavirus: Chemelil Sugar grateful for critical government three-month financial package

The state rolled out the programme to help footballers who have been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic

Sugar head coach Charles Odera has appreciated the government KSh10,000 package for Kenyan Premier League ( ) players.

Chemelil Sugar were among the beneficiaries of an initiative by the Ministry of Sports and Culture which is geared towards helping the players cope with the challenges that came about due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The players from selected teams deemed hard-hit by the pandemic have already received their first package with the initiative set to run for three months.

Chemelil Sugar were already facing their own financial challenges and had given away two walkovers when the 2019/20 season was running.

“We are very happy for the government gesture that has come at a very critical moment for players who were already suffering. The package is very important as it will help players cope with the challenges that came as a result of the pandemic,” Odera told Goal on Saturday.

“You know our players were already facing a difficult period during the season and given the government initiative to look at their welfare, we can only be thankful.

“Every member of the playing unit got the money as well as the technical bench staff. All are happy as it is a perfect gesture from the state. It is clear the government is capable of helping our players anytime.”

Chemelil Sugar's appreciation comes a day after had expressed a similar message.

“I also want to thank the Sports Cabinet Secretary [Amina] Mohammed for this noble gesture. Sportsmen have been overlooked for many years and for once they have been appreciated,” Nzoia Sugar goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura told Goal on Friday.

Meanwhile, Posta defender Humphrey Okot has revealed how tough life has been for them as they were not among the listed beneficiaries.

“It’s been tough for us but we have to do what we can to put food on the table, pay rent and other amenities while ensuring we stick to the strict government restrictions,” Okot, who is keeping himself busy with a manual job offered by the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company, told The Star.

The government's move came even when the league's fate remains unknown given the dispute surrounding its cancellation by the Football Federation (FKF).