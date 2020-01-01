Players must not repeat Hertha celebrations amid coronavirus concerns, warns Leverkusen manager Bosz

Though Bruno Labbadia defended his players for the way they marked a goal following Bundesliga's return, a rival manager does not want to see it

Peter Bosz understands why 's players celebrated in close proximity on Saturday, but the boss is keen not to see a repeat.

The returned in empty stadiums on Saturday after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Hertha recording a 3-0 victory at .

However, while precautions were taken in the games - including mask-wearing substitutes sitting significant distances apart from one another - there was no social distancing being observed when Dedryck Boyata appeared to plant a kiss on the cheek of Marko Grujic after one of the goals.

The German Football League (DFL) has confirmed it will not sanction players for celebrating, though it has offered recommended guidance on the matter, and Bosz wants players to avoid letting emotions get the better of them.

"In the beginning we talked about emotions and they are part of football," he said at his news conference to preview Leverkusen's trip to on Monday. "I can imagine that when Hertha scores at Hoffenheim, that they want to celebrate. They must not do it this way. I know that.

"Next time, I don't think they'll do it that way. But goals are emotional moments in which they may have forgotten. You're not allowed to do that, but I can imagine that it happens from time to time."

Bruno Labbadia, who was taking charge of his first game at the Hertha helm, had suggested that the frequency of testing meant his players should be allowed to celebrate in such a manner.

"Celebrating goals is part of football. We have been tested so often that I think you can allow it," Labbadia said. "It would be a shame if you weren't allowed to celebrate any more.

"I hope people out there understand it. It is just a recommendation [from the DFL] to hold back.

"We have tested negative six times, most recently on Friday. Emotions are part of the game, otherwise we don't need to play it."

Following the Hertha celebrations, a Bundesliga spokesperson said: "On the subject of goal celebrations, it was something that was merely advised in the guidelines - sanctions are therefore not necessary."