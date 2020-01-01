Coronavirus: Break has helped me recover from injury – Nkana FC’s Shakava

The ex-K’Ogalo captain reveals the break occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic has helped him recover from injury

Ex- defender Harun Shakava has claimed the current break occasioned by the coronavirus has helped him to recover from an ankle injury.

Shakava, who features for Zambian side Nkana FC, missed most of the second leg in the Zambian league owing to the injury he sustained while in training, and has now termed the indefinite suspension of the local league as a blessing in disguise.

“I got injured in training at the start of the second leg and consequently, I was sidelined for months,” Shakava is quoted as saying by The Star.

“After the Zambian federation suspended the league, I flew back home, a decision which has proved to be the best.

“I have used the time away from football to work on my rehabilitation and to be close to my family. I have been working under the watch of a local doctor, who has given me a clean bill of health to resume training.”

The towering centre-half, alongside his three compatriots at the club, opted to fly home after the pandemic grounded most sporting activities globally.

The other Kenyans at the club are Musa Mohammed, Duke Abuya, and Duncan Otieno.

Shakava, who won five Kenyan Premier League ( ) titles with K’Ogalo, has also called upon players to invest heavily in education and other income-generating ventures to complement what they earn from the pitch as well as sustain their lives after hanging up their boots.

“I have heard players complain that they are gaining weight now the government through the Ministry of Health does not allow activities in public gyms. That should not be the case for sportsmen,” Shakava continued.

“They should consider installing small gyms at their houses. I have my personal gym in the house where I train daily to remain fit. I also do a lot of road work which has helped me to keep fit.”