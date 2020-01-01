Coronavirus: Besiktas' Akida and Sofapaka FC's Baraza share safety tips with Kenyans

The duo are among the high-profile sportsman who have been urging football fans to stay safe as the country fights to manage the Covid-19 threat

Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida and FC head coach John Baraza have shared with fans measures to help them avoid contracting the coronavirus.

The two sportspeople relaid their messages as the country fights the virus which has already affected seven Kenyans as of Wednesday.

Baraza clearly stated Kenyans should take the safety guidelines seriously as all sporting activities, including the Kenyan Premier League ( ) remains suspended.

More teams

“Corona is no joke. It is scary and you can see how the whole world is fighting it as the current number one enemy,” Baraza said in a short statement on the club's official portal.

“Personally, I urge the sporting fraternity and the public at large to follow the governments directive and by doing that we will be doing ourselves a big favour and as a result, in the long run, help eliminate the coronavirus.”

Article continues below

Akida, who plays for Turkish top-flight side revealed hope humanity will overcome Covid-19 if the safety guidelines given by the health practitioners are adhered to.

“We will score against the coronavirus by observing simple hygiene; Wash your hands with soap and water with an alcohol-based sanitizer, cover your nose or mouth when coughing or sneezing and avoid those with such symptoms,” said Akida on a post which appeared on her Facebook page.

Finally, KPL side also urged their fans to ensure they remain safe by ensuring health recommendations are followed even as they undertake daily duties.



“We pray for you to remain healthy as you undertake your daily activities. Do not forget to keep yourselves safe by abiding by the Ministry of Health's daily guidance,” the coastal side and the FKF champions stated on their Facebook page.

All football activities in the country have been put to a halt following the government order banning public gatherings and sporting events for 30 days as a measure to prevent an escalation of Covid-19.