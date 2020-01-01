Coronavirus: Bandari's Oburu hits back at Melo's 'Christmas gift' statement

The former Sofapaka and Wazito FC head coach claimed a league cancellation will be of benefit to Bandari due to their struggles

team manager Wilson Oburu has criticised Melis Medo for claiming the cancellation of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) campaign will be an early Christmas gift for them.

In an interview with Goal on Wednesday, Medo said Bandari are set to rejoice should the KPL 2019/20 season be scrapped given how they have struggled.

But Oburu, in a statement obtained by Goal, said they have been 'shocked' by Medo's assessment.

“We have been shocked with comments circulating in the media by coach [Melis] Medo concerning Bandari FC being beneficiaries if the league is cancelled,” said Oburu.

“To be honest, that is not our focus right now, while everybody is fighting for survival, others are thinking of a possible league cancellation.

“Bandari have had a great upward trajectory in the KPL.

"KPL being a marathon, and who knows where we could have finished or will finish, we can even have a top-five finish based on our current form."

The retired goalkeeper insisted their focus as a club is on the fight against the coronavirus and expressed hope.

“But that is not on our thoughts right now, we are fighting to keep everyone alive. Since everybody in the world is concentrating on getting safe from the coronavirus pandemic and anyone thinking otherwise is being unfair and not sensitive to the issue at hand,” he concluded.

“We remain adamant this Covid-19 disaster will pass and we urge all to focus on solutions to the pending issue that is upon us.”

Medo pointed out the Dockers struggle, as they sit ninth with 32 points from 23 matches, as a reason they are bound to rejoice should the season be scrapped.

In the last two seasons, Bandari managed to finish second to .

“Nobody wishes for the season to be cancelled, but if it happens some teams like Bandari will rejoice,” Medo told Goal on Wednesday.

"[Bandari] will be the beneficiary; early Christmas for them. They are lucky to be in the top 10 positions because some teams have not been consistent as well.

“It has been tough for them and if they had their way, they could have wished to start afresh and their wish might just happen.”

After April 4 was cancelled as the tentative date the league could resume, it remains unclear whether this season will be concluded due to the coronavirus.