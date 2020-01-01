Coronavirus: Bandari are beneficiaries, early Christmas for them - Medo

The tactician claims the Dockers have not been at their best and they will benefit the most if the top tier is declared null and void

Melis Medo believes will benefit the most if the current Kenyan Premier League ( ) campaign is declared null and void owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

After finishing in the second position in the last two editions, the Dockers have struggled badly this campaign, something which led to the dismissal of former coach Bernard Mwalala.

The coastal team are in the ninth position with 32 points and the former coach believes they are lucky to be there.

"Nobody wishes for the season to be canceled, but if it happens some teams like Bandari will rejoice," Medo told Goal on Wednesday.

"[Bandari] will be the beneficiary; early Christmas for them. They are lucky to be in the top ten positions because some teams have not been consistent as well.

"It has been tough for them and if they had their way, they could have wished to start afresh and their wish might just come to happen."

The tactician has also opined on the best team this season and why AFC should start thinking about the new season.

"Kakamega could have done more damage than expected in their remaining matches," Medo added.

"As much as I love , Homeboyz are the better side this season technically and tactically."

It is not clear when the top tier will resume, with Gor Mahia, Kakamega Homeboyz and FC the top three teams on the table.