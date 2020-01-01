Coronavirus: AFC Leopards warn unscrupulous mask dealers exploiting club for personal gains

The top-tier side claims individuals have produced protective gears with their club logo without the consent of the club

AFC have warned of counterfeit masks being produced by unsanctioned individuals without the consent of the club

In a Thursday statement which appeared on their Facebook page, AFC Leopards claimed they are aware of the mass production of protective masks and warned its supporters from purchasing it.

“AFC Leopards SC is a well-known brand, amassing huge fan base and attracting some of the best players,” the statement read.

“Over the years, the club has had success; however, with this success brings with it an opportunity for counterfeiters, who look to exploit the club for personal financial gain – these counterfeiters may be individual traders or more organized groups.

Although the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side did not specify the ways they will prevent the production of such masks, they made their objection to the sale and branding of the masks clear.

“The club's crest, ‘Ingwe' and ‘AFC Leopards SC’ name are well known across the globe. To protect the club against individuals and organizations profiting from the goodwill of its reputation, the club has invested in protecting a number of trademarks globally, including the logo, 'Ingwe and AFC Leopards SC,'” the statement added.

“On this note, AFC Leopards SC would like to bring it to the attention of supporters that the club has not produced facial masks or licensed any individual/company to produce AFC Leopards SC branded masks.

“It is a criminal offence to make or sell counterfeit products. We have a zero-tolerance policy to the sale of counterfeit AFC Leopards SC products.

“We, therefore, urge our supporters to be wary of unscrupulous dealers who are trying to cash in on the Covid-19 pandemic by selling counterfeit products bearing our logo or name. They could potentially be detrimental to your health and well-being.”

Wearing of masks in public places was made mandatory in to avoid the spread of the virus.