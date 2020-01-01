Coronavirus: AFC Leopards thank government for bailing out players

Ingwe have moved to praise the government for their timely intervention which saw each player pocket Sh10,000

AFC have hailed the government for their timely move to boost Kenyan Premier League ( ) players during the difficult times occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Ingwe and 2009 champions were among the first top-tier teams who received a batch from the stimulus stipend.

The Ministry of Sports through Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed announced Sh20 million had been released from the Sports Fund to help players amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

More teams

And on Saturday, May 30, the Sports Ministry confirmed Batoto ba Mungu and Ingwe had received their share for the first month, alongside Kisumu All-Stars and .

Of the four teams, Leopards pocketed the largest amount [Sh350,000] after submitting 35 names which included players and members of the technical bench.

Kisumu-based All-Stars received Sh340,000 for 34 names with Sofapaka and Zoo FC getting Sh300,000 each for 30 individuals.

Ingwe have now thanked the government for the timely intervention which they said helped their players to clear pending debts.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for spearheading the entire process of ensuring KPL clubs receive a share of the government’s stimulus package,” Ingwe said in a statement seen by Goal.

“The club and players are grateful after receiving this month’s subsidy.”

On Saturday, women's footballers were not left behind. Gatundu-based Gaspo FC who are taking part in the Kenyan Women Premier League (KWPL) received their fair share. The technical bench and players numbering 28, received Sh280,000.

The remaining players and teams will be receiving their stimulus stipend in the subsequent days. All teams, apart from , , Wazito, , Posta and , are entitled to get a stimulus for the next three months.

A couple of days ago, coach Sammy Omollo stated it was unfair to omit his team from the list since his players are suffering too and have not been paid since February.

“It is very unfair to exclude Rangers from the list when the players are suffering,” Omollo told Goal.

“My players have been suffering, the last time they received salary was in February and before then, our salaries were inconsistent. It is the same case with my technical bench; we have been suffering in silence.”