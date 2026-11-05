Corinthians boss Clarence Seedorf asks for patience with fellow Dutchman Memphis Depay after injury return in 0-0 draw against Sao Paulo

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Corinthians head coach Clarence Seedorf has urged supporters to remain patient with compatriot Memphis Depay after the striker returned from injury in Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Sao Paulo. Entering as a second-half substitute at Vila Belmiro, the Dutch forward made his first appearance since suffering a hamstring issue in October.

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Dutch forward makes substitute cameo

Seedorf called on his fellow countryman in the 67th minute of his third match in charge, introducing Depay in place of Kaio Cesar during Round 34 of the Campeonato Brasileiro. Sidelined by a right hamstring injury sustained in training since a 4-1 defeat to Palmeiras on October 11, the forward helped his side battle for a point after playmaker Rodrigo Garro went off injured before half-time.

Despite Matheus Bidu seeing a 62nd-minute rebound disallowed for offside against Yuri Alberto and Angeli clearing Pedro Lima's effort off the line, 10-man Corinthians held on after referee Raphael Claus upgraded Alberto's 81st-minute booking for lunging at Ferreira to a straight red card via VAR.

Disrupted pre-season hampers physical sharpness

Explaining why he introduced the striker during his post-match press conference, Seedorf said: "Memphis needs time and we're going to do everything, quickly, to get him back to his best condition. It's normal, he didn't have a normal preseason, it was a tumultuous year for his physical preparation, but he's working well. The game called for a change, we wanted to try something up front in the second half. Of course, he needs rhythm and that intensity you mentioned, but he'll train every day now and will certainly improve."

Careful management required until December

While praising the attacker's work ethic on the training ground, the manager stressed the importance of avoiding any further physical setbacks before the domestic season concludes on December 2.

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Addressing the striker's workload, Seedorf added: "He's not training at low intensity. A player with his characteristics, he's an explosive player, but he only returned a few days ago from a muscle injury. Now we're going to start working harder.

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"He's an important player for us, and we need to be patient so he doesn't suffer any more injuries. We're going to do with him what we're doing with everyone else: a daily schedule so he can get back to the condition he needs, but he needs a little time."

Relegation battle resumes after break

Wednesday's stalemate left Corinthians inside the relegation zone in 17th place on 37 points, trailing 16th-placed Internacional by a single point, while winless in three Sao Paulo sit 10th on 44 points.

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Seedorf's side will now use the FIFA international break to build Depay's fitness before hosting Botafogo at the Neo Quimica Arena on November 18 ahead of facing Atletico Mineiro and Gremio. Meanwhile, Sao Paulo resume their campaign at home to Fluminense on November 19.