Copa U-19 2019: Saint Anthony's maintain perfect record to book Ebwali clash

The semi-finals of the school sports games will see the Rift Valley giants take on Ebwali School for a spot in the final

Saint Anthony's of Kitale will face Ebwali Secondary School in the semi-finals of the ongoing Copa U-19 ball games in Kisumu County.

Saint Anthony's defeated Olbolsalt 1-0 in the final group match to sail into last four undefeated. The 12th-minute strike by Issa Lumuba earned the Rift Valley representatives their third win in Pool B.

Shima Hills, who represents the Coast Region, won 6-0 over Banisa in the other match of Pool B, but the result had no impact on the group as both teams had already been eliminated.

A 3-0 win for Dagoretti over Ebwali ensured the Nairobi region representatives finished the preliminary stage unscathed. The loss did not deter Ebwali from progressing, though, as Kisumu Day thumped Mbooni Boys 2-0 to enable Ebwali to finish the group as the runners-up.

Dagoretti will lock horns with Olbolsalt in the other semi-final on August 2 at Moi Stadium.

In the Girls category, Nyakach Girls proceeded into the last four after a 2-0 win over Dagoreti Mixed Secondary School.

Nyakach will now face Arch Bishop Njenga Girls, while Njabini will do duty against Itigo School.

A 1-1 draw for Njabini against Saint John Girls was enough to see the Central Region representatives progress to the next stage as well.