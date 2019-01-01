Copa U-19 2019: Saint Anthony's and Nyakach Girls scoop national titles

Saint Anthony's laboured past Dagoretti School as Nyakach beat Itigo School for their respective titles

Saint Anthony's and Nyakach Girls High School are the Copa U-19 champions for the 2019 national school games.

Rift Valley representatives Saint Anthony's won 6-5 on post-match penalties over Dagoretti School, while Nyakach dispatched Itigo High School - both matches taking place at Moi Stadium.

The Saint Anthony's-Dagoretti School match had to be decided from the spot kicks after regulation time ended with a 0-0 score and not even the extra minutes could produce a winner.

Dagoretti School's goalkeeper Jasper Okello saved two of Saint Anthony's first penalties as Christopher Raila and Daniel Wamwala's converted their penalties timidly.

Derrick Omondi failed to convert Dagoretti's second penalty, which gave their opponents room and confidence to get back into the game, with David Musamali scoring the first goal for Saint Anthony's.

Derrick Omondi however, could not find the target with Dagoreti’s second attempt. Paul Odhiambo scored again for Dagoretti to regain their lead.

Patrick Chalo and Zablon Kutela missed their chances for Dagoretti and Saint Anthony's respectively in the fourth round of spot-kicks.

James Loren could have handed the title to the Nairobi representatives but Wamalwa saved his penalty, while the Saints' captain Tyson Kapchanga scored his own to take the process to sudden death.

Tyson Kapchanga scored the Saints' final kick but Loren James, with a chance to win it for Dagoreti, saw Daniel Wamalwa save his shot.

Woodvine Okoth for Saint Anthony's and Dagoretti's Simon Muchai scored their respective sides' penalties. Godfrey Onjwati scored the seventh attempt for Dagoretti as did Mohamed Mwinyi Saint Anthony's.

Cedric Muchina successfully converted Saint Anthony's eighth attempt while Mwangemi missed Dagoretti's spot-kick to hand the title to the Trans-Nzoia county-based side.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Nyakach High School from Nyanza region scooped the girls' title after a 2-0 win over Itigo School.

Faith Omuyaku and Aoko Lanolyne scored the two goals that handed the Nyanza representatives the 2019 title. Nyakach had lost the group opening match 1-0 to Itigo.