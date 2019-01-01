Copa U-19 2019: Kisumu Day journey end as Saint Anthony's proceed to semi-finals

Kisumu Day were unable to stop Dagoretti High School in day two of the Copa U-19 tournament where Saint Anthony booked semis slot

Bigwigs Kisumu Day's 2019 secondary schools games journey has come to an end after going down 2-0 to Dagoretti High School.

Zablon Kutela and Ahmed Abdi's efforts were enough to send the hosts home on day two of the Copa tournament, which is ongoing in Kisumu county.

Saint Anthony's Boys Kitale booked their semi-final slot after beating Banisa 6-0, while Olbolsalt managed a come-from-behind 3-2 win in their match against Shimba Hills and have also booked their place in the last four.

Shimba Hills were leading by two goals before the half-time break as Omar Yahya struck in the sixth minute before Bakary Njenga added the second in the 20th minute.

Ian Kiprotich scored Saint Anthony's first goal in the 47th minute before Adan Rashid earned himself a brace in the 62nd and 77th minutes.

Itigo Girls, who are the reigning Rift Valley girls' champions, managed a 1-0 win over Nyanza region bigwigs Nyakach Girls High School.

Hellen Mulupi scored the solitary goal to see Itigo record another win after their shock win over Dagoreti Mixed in the opening day.

Article continues below

Dagoreti Mixed whitewashed Karugwa Girls 8-0 and are now placed second in their group as they wait to face Nyakach on August 1 in a tie which will decide the who goes to the semi-final.