Copa U-19 2019: Epic displays see Saint Anthony and Dagoretti High sail to final

The contestants for Saturday's final have been decided following the completion of Friday's semi-final encounters

Saint Anthony School of Kitale will fight for the Copa U-19 school ball games' ultimate prize with Dagoretti High on August 3.

Saint Anthony sailed to the finals after edging a resilient Ebwali High School 6-5 on post-match penalties, after the match ended with a 0-0 draw after extra time.

The Rift Valley representatives dominated the second half and won a penalty, but Godfrey Onjwati failed to successfully convert as his shot was stopped by Ebwali's gaolkeeper Brian Lungafwa.

The Saints were eliminated in the semi-finals the last year by Olbosalt.

Meanwhile, Nairobi's representatives Dagoretti High School earned their place in the ultimate stage after beating Central region's Olbosalt 3-1 in a game played at Moi Stadium.

Paul Odhiambo gave Dagoretti a third-minute lead but a wonderful interchange between Ian Kiprotich and Rashid Adan in the eighth minute yielded an equaliser for Olboslat.

A dominant Dagoretti High School restored their deserved lead in the 22nd minute through Derrick Omondi, whose score underlined the high percentage of ball possession by the Nairobians.

Dagoretti finally stretched their win in the 76th minute as Simon Omondi scored the final goal of a frantic match in Kisumu.