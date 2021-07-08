Copa America 2021: All the records that Lionel Messi can break in the final against Brazil

Lionel Messi has the most number of appearances for Argentina in international football...

Lionel Messi has been the star performer for Argentina in the ongoing Copa America 2021 with four goals and five assists already to his name.

The former FC Barcelona captain has been directly involved in nine out of the 11 goals La Albiceleste has scored so far in the tournament. Out of the four goals he scored, two came from free-kicks. He also appeared in his 150th international match for Argentina in the semifinal against Colombia on Wednesday morning.

The superstar has created a few records in the ongoing tournament like becoming the most capped Argentine player of all time and he is in line to create a few more records in the final of the tournament.

First, let's take a look at all records Messi has broken already in this tournament.

Article continues below

What are the records Messi has already broken at the Copa America?

1) Most appearances for Argentina

In the ongoing Copa America, Lionel Messi surpassed his former FC Barcelona and Argentina teammate Javier Mascherano's tally of most appearances for La Albiceleste (147). At the beginning of the competition, Messi had 144 international caps to his name and after Argentina's final group stage match against Bolivia, the superstar became the most-capped Argentine player of all time. He currently has 150 international caps.

2) First Argentine to feature at six Copa Americas

With his participation at the Copa America 2021, Lionel Messi became the first Argentina international to play in six editions of the tournament (2007-2021). The Barcelona skipper surpassed Javier Mascherano's record of playing in five Copa Americas.

3) Most assists provided in a single tournament

With five assists in six matches in the ongoing Copa America 2021, Lionel Messi scripted the record of providing the most number of assists in one edition of Copa America.

What are the records Messi can break or touch in the Copa America 2021 final?

1) Joint-most appearances in Copa America

With an appearance in the final of the Copa America 2021 against Brazil, Messi will touch Chile's Sergio Livingstone's record of playing 34 matches in the tournament. Before the start of the tournament, the Barcelona legend had 27 appearances, one more than Mascherano.

2) Most goals in Copa America

With four goals in six matches in the ongoing Copa America 2021, Messi has scored 13 goals in six editions of the tournament. He is four goals short of touching Zizinho (Brazil) and Norberto Mendez's (Argentina) tally of 17 goals, the most by any player in the competition.