Controversial Egyptian referee Gehad Grisha cleared to officiate in the Afcon

Egypt’s top official was suspended after performing poorly in the Caf Champions League final, but his six-month suspension is overturned

Egyptian referee Gehad Grisha is in the clear to officiate at the upcoming (Afcon) scheduled to commence in on June 21.

The official was handed a six-month suspension after reportedly performing poorly in the first leg of the Caf final between and Esperance which ended 1-1.

As reported by the BBC, the ban has now been lifted, and the experienced referee will return to action.

"Egyptian Football Association refereeing chief Essam Abdel-Fattah said the appeal against Grisha's suspension has been accepted by Caf. Accordingly, the suspension has been lifted," the EFA said in a statement.

"Grisha will now join the referees' training camp for the Nations Cup on Saturday."

Grisha took part in a preliminary course in at the end of April ahead of the Afcon, which began with taking on Zimbabwe.

Last year the North African officiated at the Fifa World Cup in including 's 6-1 win over in Group G.

Following the suspension of his ban, the number of Egyptian referees at the Afcon has risen to three, including Ibrahim Nour El-Din and Amin Omar.