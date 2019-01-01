Controversial coach Nkata lands a new job in Uganda after alleged match-fixing in Kenya
Paul Nkata is the new coach for Mbarara City in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).
The Ugandan coach is making a comeback to club management, seven months after he fled Kenya amid claims he was involved in allegedly fixing Kenyan Premier League (KPL) matches.
The African club confirmed on Tuesday the experienced tactician has signed a one-year deal to handle the side.
Nkata takes over from Brian Ssenyondo who has been coaching the Ankole Lions on an interim basis.
Ssenyondo could return to the assistant coach role, a position he was appointed to when he joined from Synergy.
Nkata, who won the KPL title with Tusker in 2016, had to leave Kenya in January 2019 after Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula accused him of allegedly fixing matches.
Nkata is returning to Uganda after he resigned as the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) boss a year ago and his first match for Mbarara will be against Busoga United on October 1.
In Kenya, he also handled Bandari FC, a year after winning the KPL title with Tusker.