Contenders, pretenders and outsiders: Arsenal in the top four driving seat - Fans
When Arsenal scored that last-second winner against Wolves, it didn’t just send them to fifth – one point behind fourth-place Manchester United with two games in hand - it also drove a dagger through the heart of Wolves’ own top four ambitions.
Fans chose to heap praise on Lacazette for his contribution to breaking Wolves’ stubborn resistance.
Before the euphoria came the horror of conceding the opening goal to a team that has one of the best defences in the Premier League.
A Wolves win would have seen them leapfrog both Arsenal and West Ham. However, the Gunners turned it around, resulting in at least one fan over-celebrating in front of their TV.
Fans of other clubs with top four ambitions, called the integrity of Wolves keeper into question after he pushed Lacazette’s winner into his own net.
While others welcomed Arsenal into the fight and hoped to gang up on other clubs.
On the other side of the North London divide, Tottenham fans are concerned about two things: Arsenal’s form and their current position.
With the Gunners' resurgence, fans of the other clubs fighting for fop four are not happy.
The race for the top four still has some way to go and there will be ups and downs along the way. Is it still too close to call?