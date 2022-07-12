Conte vows Spurs will 'fight for everything' after landing key transfer targets - and hints summer spending isn't over

The Italian believes his side need a few more players to ensure they can compete in four competitions, but is happy with the backing he's recieved

Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to fight for a quadruple of trophies in the 2022-23 season, but has suggested they must sign more players to make it possible. Spurs have made five signings in the summer transfer window to strengthen the squad ahead of their return to the Champions League for the first time in three years.

The north London side splashed out an initial £50 million ($61m) to sign Richarlison from Everton and a further £25m ($30m) on Brighton's Yves Bissouma, while Clement Lenglet joined on loan from Barcelona and Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster were signed in free transfers.

While Conte is happy with the new additions to the squad, he believes they must bring in more fresh faces to give them enough to compete for multiple trophies in the coming season.

What did Conte say about Tottenham's transfer plans?

The Italian coach told reporters: "When the ideas are very clear it's more simple to go into the transfer window and sign the players.

"Our plan was very clear about the positions in which we needed to improve. We did it, the club worked very well in this window.

"For every coach to have players quickly is very important because [we] can work with them and put them in the know. It was good to sign five players quickly. And now we will see. We're always looking to strengthen the squad if there is the opportunity.

"We want to improve it numerically because to play in four competitions is difficult. You need a very good squad, numerical and quality. It will be a tough, demanding season for us but we want to enjoy this season to play four competitions and try to be competitive. We'll see what happens. In the next two months if there's a possibility to strengthen the squad we'll do it."

While the former Inter and Chelsea boss called for the team to be given time to achieve their potential, he is determined to compete for every trophy available in 2022-23.

"I said since I arrived that we needed time and patience to build something important for this club," he added.

"Last season was really important to finish in the top four because it means you can accelerate this process.

"The club want to build something important for the fans. Our ambition is to try to improve and be competitive in all the competitions. Next season, we are going to play Champions League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, and you need a big squad because you need so many players to face these competitions and be competitive.

"I know to win is very difficult. We have just started this process but at the same time, it is very important to have ambition. We will see. We are working very well to improve our idea of football in the past and add something more.

"I have good group. We added players with qualities and the right characteristics. Our ambition to be competitive and try to fight for everything."

Did Conte consider leaving Tottenham?

Conte took charge of Spurs in November and signed a contract that runs until the summer of 2023.

He appeared to be in doubt about staying at the club beyond the end of last season, however, as he vented his frustration after they lost 1-0 to Burnley in February, saying: "I came in to try to improve the situation but maybe in this moment, I don’t know. I’m not so good to improve it. It is very frustrating... I want to help Tottenham from first day I arrive. Also to take my salary. It is not right at this moment."

But the 52-year-old says that staying at Tottenham was an easy decision after holding talks with the club hierarchy at the end of the campaign.

"I always said that at the end of the season it was very important for me to speak to the club and the club to make the decision," he said.

"It was very simple to continue this project, because first I have another year of contract and we have just started this project with the club. You know very well my ambitions. I think last season to finish in the top four was a great achievement for us all but I think we have just started.

"We need time and patience, but it will be important to be stronger than the past. I have ambition and it is the same for the club."

