Sergio Conceição has granted Al-Ittihad Jeddah’s players a complete rest day after a demanding run of fixtures and relentless training.

According to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah, the squad will resume training tomorrow, Saturday, at the club’s ground as part of its preparation for Tuesday’s first-leg AFC Champions League round of 16 clash with UAE side Al-Wahda.

The move follows Tuesday’s dramatic 4-3 loss to Neom, a round-29 Saudi Pro League fixture that had been postponed; the squad trained the very next day without a break.

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Meanwhile, club officials have taken a decisive stance on Conceição’s future.



The report adds that all twelve of the club’s available foreign players are cleared for selection, among them Cameroonian centre-back Stéphane Keller, who is registered for Asian competitions.

The only absentee among the foreigners is Malian forward Mahamoudou Dombia, who is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Should the side overcome UAE club Al-Wahda, they will face Japanese outfit Machida Zelvia in the quarter-finals, with Jeddah set to host the remainder of the competition.