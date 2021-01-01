‘Consecutive wins not sign Wazito FC are complete team’ - Kimanzi

The Nairobi outfit has manoeuvred up the ladder and is now fourth despite starting the season with a huge loss against Kariobangi Sharks

Francis Kimanzi has claimed three consecutive wins are not a sign that Football Premier League side Wazito FC are a complete team.

Wazito defeated AFC , Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United to go fourth on the table, but Kimanzi has stated that the results are only a sign that whatever is discussed in training is implemented during the actual games.

“Consecutive wins are a not a guarantee or a sign that we are now a complete and solid side but it means whatever we do on the training and during the game is something that is progressive,” Kimanzi said as captured on the club's Facebook page.

“The motivation we have had is because we have managed to stick together. The wins we have had has helped us improve our mental spirit.

“Even though we can concede a goal, mentally we are stronger because we can compete with composure and pick a win late in a game as was the case with Bidco United.”

The former Harambee Stars head coach also identified some elements that have impressed him about his players.

“We have started believing in competition because the maturity level is setting in. In many cases when you concede first, you look frustrated and feel like it is the end of the game which should not be the case,” the former head coach added.

“What I like about the team now is that the maturity in the competition is now tangible in them and I believe a team can be leading but a match can only be won in 90 minutes.”

He also stressed the need to fight for wins even though they started the season with a 4-0 loss to at Kasarani.

“Every team when it starts the season, it always fights to get the first win because, in the end, the league winner and the relegation will be decided on who has won more games or who has lost many games,” he continued.

The coach and his defender Dennis Sikhayi also spoke about Friday's opponents .

“We won the last game and they also won after beating a strong team like so it is going to be a tough game,” Kimanzi concluded.

“We do not have any other objective apart from fighting to win and hopefully all the players are going to fight to win,” Sikhayi stated.

As Wazito play Nzoia Sugar, will be up against .