‘Congratulations my brother!’ – Wanyama roars as Kipchoge breaks two-hour marathon mark

The Harambee Stars captain joins other Kenyans to hail the display of the athlete who made distance running history in Vienna

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is among the Kenyans who have taken to Twitter to congratulate Eliud Kipchoge after he made distance running history in Vienna on Saturday.

Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon in under two hours after clocking one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park in .

Kipchoge, who was assisted by 41 pacemakers, enters the Guinness Book of World Records for running the first sub-two-hour marathon.

However, his feat will not be recognised by the world athletics governing body (IAAF) as the new world marathon record since he made use of pacemakers and wasn't set in race conditions.

It was his second attempt after falling short by 26 seconds during the "Breaking2" event in Monza, in 2017 where he timed 2:00:25.

Wanyama, who missed the race as he was training with the Harambee Stars ahead of Sunday's friendly against Mozambique, is among the Kenyan footballers who have hailed Kipchoge's latest achievement, alongside a host of Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs.

Here is how Kenyans reacted to the new mark by Kipchoge.

Congratulations my brother 🙌🏾🇰🇪 https://t.co/EikbIgoRpc — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) October 12, 2019

So amazing! 👏👏

Proud of A fellow Kenyan 🇰🇪🇰🇪

Eliud Kipchoge,what you achieved will be remembered forever in generation after generation 🔥🔥🇰🇪🇰🇪

Congratulations Once again Eliud Kipchoge 🇰🇪🇰🇪 💪💪#Ineos1:59 Challenge#NoHumanIsLimited pic.twitter.com/rQaDq59ynJ — FC (@BandariOfficial) October 12, 2019

"Hearty congratulations @EliudKipchoge. You've done it, you've made history and made proud while at it. Your win today, will inspire tens of future generations to dream big and to aspire for greatness. We celebrate you and wish you God's blessings." - President Kenyatta — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 12, 2019

Well done @EliudKipchoge 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 Well do Kenyan hero for achieving what has never been done before! We #TeamKenya 🇰🇪 celebrates you! 🙌🏿

📸 Photo courtesy #NoHumanIsLimited #INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/4b3zhCNI3S — FC (@TuskerFC_club) October 12, 2019

A blistering 1.59.40! Congratulations @EliudKipchoge for the historic achievement in shattering the sub-two-hour barrier for the marathon; you are arguably the greatest runner of all time. #NoHumanIsLimited #INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/2Pmjo1yjX2 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 12, 2019