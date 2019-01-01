‘Congratulations my brother!’ – Wanyama roars as Kipchoge breaks two-hour marathon mark
Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is among the Kenyans who have taken to Twitter to congratulate Eliud Kipchoge after he made distance running history in Vienna on Saturday.
Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon in under two hours after clocking one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park in Austria.
Kipchoge, who was assisted by 41 pacemakers, enters the Guinness Book of World Records for running the first sub-two-hour marathon.
However, his feat will not be recognised by the world athletics governing body (IAAF) as the new world marathon record since he made use of pacemakers and wasn't set in race conditions.
It was his second attempt after falling short by 26 seconds during the "Breaking2" event in Monza, Italy in 2017 where he timed 2:00:25.
Wanyama, who missed the race as he was training with the Harambee Stars ahead of Sunday's friendly against Mozambique, is among the Kenyan footballers who have hailed Kipchoge's latest achievement, alongside a host of Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs.
Here is how Kenyans reacted to the new mark by Kipchoge.
Congratulations my brother 🙌🏾🇰🇪 https://t.co/EikbIgoRpc— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) October 12, 2019
⏰ 1:59:40!!!— AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) October 12, 2019
WELL DONE ELIUD 'GOAT' KIPCHOGE 👏👏👏👏👏#Eliud159 pic.twitter.com/Hu2bkVzuzX
Congratulations Legend 🙌🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/u9zOx2qewV— Ogada Olunga (@OgadaOlunga) October 12, 2019
So amazing! 👏👏— Bandari FC (@BandariOfficial) October 12, 2019
Proud of A fellow Kenyan 🇰🇪🇰🇪
Eliud Kipchoge,what you achieved will be remembered forever in generation after generation 🔥🔥🇰🇪🇰🇪
Congratulations Once again Eliud Kipchoge 🇰🇪🇰🇪 💪💪#Ineos1:59 Challenge#NoHumanIsLimited pic.twitter.com/rQaDq59ynJ
"Hearty congratulations @EliudKipchoge. You've done it, you've made history and made Kenya proud while at it. Your win today, will inspire tens of future generations to dream big and to aspire for greatness. We celebrate you and wish you God's blessings." - President Kenyatta— State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 12, 2019
Well done @EliudKipchoge 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 Well do Kenyan hero for achieving what has never been done before! We #TeamKenya 🇰🇪 celebrates you! 🙌🏿— Tusker FC (@TuskerFC_club) October 12, 2019
📸 Photo courtesy #NoHumanIsLimited #INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/4b3zhCNI3S
The Greatest of all times. Congratulations @EliudKipchoge #INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/Xkgy3LPwFM— WAZITO FOOTBALL CLUB (@wazitofc) October 12, 2019
A blistering 1.59.40! Congratulations @EliudKipchoge for the historic achievement in shattering the sub-two-hour barrier for the marathon; you are arguably the greatest runner of all time. #NoHumanIsLimited #INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/2Pmjo1yjX2— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 12, 2019
🐐 🐐🐐🐐— Kariobangi Sharks FC (@k_sharksfc) October 12, 2019
G O A T !!!!@EliudKipchoge Kenya 🇰🇪 is proud, the world is astonished!!!
Indeed, no human is limited!! pic.twitter.com/R6ejd5KnDG
Congratulations @EliudKipchoge— Zoo FC (@zoofootballclub) October 12, 2019
for proving that humanity is capable of great feats of achievement irrespective of the barriers. You have inspired generations. #NoHumanIsLimited #Eliud159
#INEOS159 #Fcukzoo#MagicalKericho pic.twitter.com/YIR0h312e3