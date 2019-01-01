Kenya

‘Congratulations my brother!’ – Wanyama roars as Kipchoge breaks two-hour marathon mark

Kipchoge.
The Harambee Stars captain joins other Kenyans to hail the display of the athlete who made distance running history in Vienna

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is among the Kenyans who have taken to Twitter to congratulate Eliud Kipchoge after he made distance running history in Vienna on Saturday.

Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon in under two hours after clocking one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park in Austria.

Kipchoge, who was assisted by 41 pacemakers, enters the Guinness Book of World Records for running the first sub-two-hour marathon.

However, his feat will not be recognised by the world athletics governing body (IAAF) as the new world marathon record since he made use of pacemakers and wasn't set in race conditions.

It was his second attempt after falling short by 26 seconds during the "Breaking2" event in Monza, Italy in 2017 where he timed 2:00:25.

Wanyama, who missed the race as he was training with the Harambee Stars ahead of Sunday's friendly against Mozambique, is among the Kenyan footballers who have hailed Kipchoge's latest achievement, alongside a host of Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs.

Here is how Kenyans reacted to the new mark by Kipchoge.

