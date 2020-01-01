‘Congratulations Clarkey!’ - Barnsley happy for Oduor after Kenya call-up

The South Yorkshire-based club revels at the midfielder’s call to feature for the Harambee Stars

Barnsley have shown their happiness following the decision by Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi to hand Clarke Oduor a first call up to the national team.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who can also play as a left-back, was included in the 34-man provisional squad for the upcoming friendly against Zambia in Nairobi and subsequent double-header against Comoros in November.

The South Yorkshire-based club, who play in the English Championship, have taken to their social media pages to welcome the decision to have the player feature for .

“A first senior international call-up for this man,” the club wrote on their social media pages with a picture of Oduor celebrating a goal. “Congratulations, Clarke Oduor.”

Oduor, who can also play as a winger, started his career at 's academy and on January 16, 2017, he signed a professional deal at the club where he was given the number 54 shirt.

He made his professional debut on January 6, 2019, when he came on as an 85th-minute substitute for Leif Davis during a 2–1 defeat to Queens Park in the third round of the .

On February 17, 2019, Oduor signed a new contract at Leeds, extending his deal until the end of the 2019–20 season with the option of a further year.

On deadline day August 2019, Oduor signed a four-year deal to join Barnsley becoming the fourth young player to make the switch from West Yorkshire to South Yorkshire in the 2019 summer transfer window.

He scored his first goal in his career in the 93rd minute of their match against in the 2019-20 season to keep Barnsley in the Championship, relegating Charlton Athletic in the process.

Oduor is among the professionals named in the Kenya squad for the Chipolopolo friendly, others being captain Victor Wanyama, striker Michael Olunga, Johanna Omollo, and goalkeeper Arnold Origi.

Full Squad;

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya).

Defenders: Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, ), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, ), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, ), Hillary Wandera ( , Kenya), Samuel Olwande ( , Kenya), David Owino ( , Kenya), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Collins Shichenje (AFC , Kenya), Andrew Juma ( , Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka ( , Kenya).

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Antony Akumu (Kaiser Chief, ), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge K.S.V, ), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, ), Brian Musa (Wazito, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya).

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), John Avire (Tanta FC, ), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).