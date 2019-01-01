Confident Harambee Stars juniors ready for MIC test in Europe

The juniors are in Group D alongside four teams from Spain

The Under-15 team has landed in ready for the upcoming Mediterranean International Cup (MIC).

Led by head coach David Ouma, the team will participate in the MIC tournament and will play against NT Terres, Junior CF, and Eastern FC, all Spanish sides.

Ouma hopes the training sessions and friendly matches the team participated in before leaving for Europe will help them compete in the tournament.

“This team has been in camp for the better part of this year. We have also played a couple of friendly matches locally, which were aimed at getting the players into a competitive mindset,” Ouma told the Football Kenya Federation website.

“The players now have a chance to showcase their talents on a big stage and I am confident that they will give a good account of themselves.”

Meanwhile, the U-17 team arrived in the country from the UNAF competition that was held in .

The team failed to pick up a single win from the four matches played against , , , and .