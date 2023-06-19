‘What I normally do!’ - Confident Folarin Balogun reacts to what he hopes will be the first of many goals for the USMNT

Folarin Balogun is off the mark as a senior international, with the Arsenal-owned striker registering his first goal for the United States.

Pledged allegiance to the country of his birth

On target in final showdown with Canada

Nations League glory taken in

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old striker has committed to the USMNT following an allegiance tug of war between America and England. The New York native has only taken in two appearances for the country of his birth, but he has already found the target and landed major silverware in the CONCACAF Nations League. Balogun netted in the final of that competition, as Canada were seen off 2-0 in Las Vegas, with the confident frontman never doubting his ability to deliver end product.

WHAT THEY SAID: Balogun told CBS Sports of his first goal for the U.S.: “After Mexico, it’s going to take time to build relationships with my team-mates, but I don’t doubt myself. I saw Gio [Reyna] with the ball, I know his quality and I just made a short run in behind. It was a great slide pass and I was able to do what I normally do. I’m delighted that it was able to help us win this game today.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Balogun has only been part of the USMNT for a relatively short period of time, he has already seen enough to suggest that a bright future lies ahead. He added on what has impressed him most about the American squad: “The resilience and the way we stick together. You saw it in the first and game we are seeing it here. We really do support each other. I have only been around for a short amount of time, but already I feel a part of it and a part of something bigger. It’s a great feeling.”

WHAT NEXT? After successfully defending one major honour in the Nations League, the U.S. will be hoping to keep collective hands on another trophy when they open their Gold Cup campaign for 2023 against Jamaica on June 24.

