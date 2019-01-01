Confederation Cup: Draw pairs Enugu Rangers with Salitas, CS Sfaxien and Etoile du Sahel

The Flying Antelopes have been handed a tough group in the preliminary stages of the Caf Confederation Cup

Nigeria will face Salitas, CS Sfaxien and Etoile du Sahel in Group B of the preliminary of the 2019 Caf Confederation Cup.

The Flying Antelopes edged Lesotho’s Bantu 4-2 in the play-off round after completing a double with a 2-1 win at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

And during the draw ceremony at the Caf headquarter in Cairo Egypt, the Nigerian top-flight heavyweights some lengthy trips to the north, which could impact on their domestic efforts.

Rangers begin their campaign on February 3 when they welcome Burkina Faso’s Salitas to before travelling to the north to face CS Sfaxien on February 13.

The winners and runners-up of each group advance to the quarter-finals of the knockout stage.