Concerns for Orlando Pirates after off-form Ofori stretchered off for Ghana during Bafana Bafana defeat

South Africa moved top of Group G on Monday night after Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s 83rd minute goal earned the hosts victory over the West African giants

Richard Ofori looks doubtful for Orlando Pirates’ game against Swallows FC on Saturday after he was forced off with an injury during Ghana’s 1-0 loss to Bafana Bafana in a World Cup Group G qualifier at FNB Stadium on Monday evening.

Hlongwane’s goal was scored against reserve keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi and not his former Maritzburg clubmate, Ofori, whose night had ended on the hour mark after being carried off injured with what appeared a groin problem.

Groin injuries don’t heal quickly. Judging by the amount of discomfort Ofori looked to be in and the fact that he was carried off on a stretcher, there seems a strong chance he won’t be playing in the Buccaneers’ league fixture against Swallows at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Injury not Ofori’s only issue

The injury aside, Ofori had several other problematic moments against Bafana Bafana and at times looked shaky and short of confidence.

There was a free-kick from Teboho Mokoena in the first half which Ofori dropped at the feet of Mothobi Mvala and was lucky not to be punished.

And to say he was lucky not to be punished, when he dropped a cross from Mokoena in the second half, would be an understatement – having allowed what was a routine catch to go right through him, Ofori watched on with relief and probably disbelief as somehow Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa slid the ball the wrong side of the post from virtually inside an open net.

It’s not only on the international stage however that Ofori has made recent blunders, he’s made a couple of high-profile mistakes for Bucs already this season and has failed to recapture the form for his new club which he showed during his time with Maritzburg United.

Article continues below

A long-standing problem at the back

Ever since the tragic death of former Sea Robbers and Bafana Bafana number one Senzo Meyiwa, Bucs have struggled to find a regular and reliable shot-stopper.

The likes of Jackson Mabokgwane, Joris Delle, Brighton Mhlongo and Felipe Ovono have come and gone over the past five years, while Wayne Sandilands and Siyabonga Mpontshane, the current two Bucs reserves, probably have their best years behind them.

Already struggling for potency upfront, caretaker Pirates coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids now seem to have another issue, that of their goalkeeper, to get their heads around.