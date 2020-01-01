Concerned Otieno writes to Fifa, warns of Mwendwa's 'greater harm' to Kenyan football

The supporter says he is concerned about how the federation has disrespected the Sports Disputes Tribunal

A concerned Kenyan citizen has written to Fifa with regards to the stalled Football Federation (FKF) elections and warned of the "greater football harm" posed by Nick Mwendwa.

Paul Nyang’owo Otieno, who identifies himself as a stakeholder, said Mwendwa's actions alongside the National Executive Committee members' conduct regarding disputes and elections have concerned him greatly.

“I am a concerned football stakeholder, with a deep understanding of Kenya’s football history; in particular, matters relating to 'football disputes' and 'elections',” Otieno's letter read as obtained by Goal.

“Immediately after assuming office in 2016 FKF filed a petition at Sports Dispute Tribunal in Kenya, with an aim of expanding Kenya Premier League from 16 teams to 18 teams, a case which was ruled in their favour by SDT, and had no choice except to allow league expansion to 18 teams, at the expense of losing a major sponsor [SuperSport] after the breach of contract [which mentioned only 16 teams, top tier league, as the contract deal].

“During this time FKF recognized SDT and had full confidence in the Constitutional Tribunal instituted by the Kenya Judiciary after the progressive Kenya Sports Act No. 25 of 2013, in line with the Kenyans sporting aspirations as outlined in the Kenya 2010 Constitution.

“I am not a lawyer by practice, but 'Sports and The Law' is a subject of interest to me, given my years of practice in the field of Sports Management.”

Otieno went on to detail how Mwendwa and his fellow officials at the helm of the FKF have had a negative impact on the development of the game and why they have grown to dislike the John Ohaga-led SDT.

“Mwendwa and former FKF NEC officials are doing greater harm to Kenya’s football, [recourse to ordinary courts] in Kenya through parties they’ve sponsored,” added the letter.

“It is already common sense, that 90% of Kenya’s football stakeholders don’t want him in office, and are yearning for a new change in football leadership, a fact that has led Mr Mwendwa, former NEC and officials to frustrations and serious violations of FKF Constitution and Fifa Statutes, and have resorted to resolve football disputes in ordinary courts.

“Recent rulings by SDT haven’t favoured Mwendwa and his team, and according to them, SDT should be disbanded all together or SDT Chairman and Committee members be replaced, the same SDT he had confidence in when all rulings went to his favour.

“These aren’t good times for Kenya’s football, and as Fifa directed recently in March 2020 through Mr Véron Mosengo-Omba response letter, Kenya’s football disputes should be resolved peacefully by all stakeholders involved.”

The FKF is fighting a number of court cases involving elections and the sackings of Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson.