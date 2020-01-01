Comoros vs Kenya: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kenya will play Comoros on Sunday in Group G of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, hoping to get maximum points.
A win for Kenya will revive their hopes of making it to the 2022 Afcon finals after Egypt beat Togo 1-0 on Saturday.
The Pharaohs' win saw them remain on top of Group G with five points, the same as Kenya’s opponents in Moroni while Kenya are third on three, and Togo are fourth on a single point.
A win for the Harambee Stars against the island nation will see them move to six points, and increase their chances of making it to the finals of the competition for a second successive campaign, having featured in the last edition held in Egypt in 2019.
On the other hand, Comoros will also stay on course to sealing a place in the finals to be held in Cameroon if they pick up maximum points against the visiting Harambee Stars.
|Game
|Comoros vs Kenya
|Date
|Sunday, November 15
|Time
|19:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|FKF Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|FKF Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Comoros squad
|Goalkeepers
|Salim Ben Boina (FC Martigues), Ali Ahamada (SK Brann).
|Defenders
|Kassim Abdallah (Athletico Marseille), Abdallah Ahmed Mohammed (SV Zulte Waregem), Chaker Alhadhur (Chateaurox), Ahmed Soilihi (Quievily Rouen), Nadjim Abdou (FC Martigues), Kassim Mdahoma (Lyon SC), Bendjaloud Youssouf (Le Mans).
|Midfielders
|Youssuf Mchangama (EA Guigamp), Rafidine Abdullah (Stade Lausanne Ouchy), Ibrahim Madi (Martigues), Yacine Bourhane (Niort), Nasser Chamad (Gaz Metan), Mohamed Youssef (AC Ajaccio), Said Bakari (RKC Waalwjik).
|Forwards
|Faiz Selemani (KV Courtrai), Ibroihim Youssuf (Club Volcano), Nakibou Aboubakari (Stade Briochin), Ali Mmadi (Tours FC), Ahmed Mogni (FC Annecy), Faiz Mattoir (AC Ajaccio), El Fardou Ben Mohamed (Red Star Belgrade).
Apart from their star man M'changama Youssouf, who was sent off in the first meeting for two bookable offences at Kasarani, Comoros will have most of their players available for the game in Moroni.
Youssouf was the hero in the Kenya game as he scored a free-kick which left the Harambee Stars’ returning goalkeeper Arnold Origi rooted to the ground.
Probable XI for Comoros: Ali, Najim, Nakibou, Mdahoma, Raffidine, Ali, Bendjaloud, Mohammed, Mogni, El-Fardou, Bakari.
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|Arnold Origi, Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire.
|Defenders
|Joseph Okumu, Brian Mandela, David Owino Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Samuel Olwande, David Owino Ambulu, Eric Ouma.
|Midfielders
|Victor Wanyama, Cliff Nyakeya, Johana Omollo, Eric Johanna Omondi, Ayub Timbe, Ismael Gonzalez, Hassan Abdallah, Bonface Muchiri, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu, Musa Masika, Lawrence Juma.
|Forwards
|Masud Juma, John Avire, and John Mark Makwata.
Kenya will once again miss the services of Kashiwa Reysol forward Michael Olunga, who also did not make it for the first meeting owing to the Covid-19 situation in Japan.
Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma and his compatriot from Wazito FC, Musa Masika, have been included in the trip to the Southeastern coast of Africa for the do-or-die fixture.
Probable XI for Kenya: Origi, Owino, Ouma, Mandela, Wanyama, Omollo, Muguna, Nyakeya, Timbe, Juma.
Match Preview
During the first meeting, Youssouf put Comoros ahead from a free-kick which was expertly taken, wrong-footing Origi in the Kenya goal, but Masoud Juma equalised for the Harambee Stars in the second half against the visitors, who had to play with 10 men for the better part of the game.
Prior to the aforementioned game, the last time Kenya played against the island nation in Nairobi was in the 2015 Afcon qualifier on May 8, 2014, when they emerged 1-0 winners, with the reverse fixture ending 1-1 courtesy of a goal from Ayub Timbe.
Kenya have not won any game in Group G - they have registered identical 1-1 draws against Egypt, Togo, and Comoros and as a result, they are on three points.
Les Coelacantes started their campaign in Group G with an important 1-0 win away to Togo. Faiz Selemani scored the only goal in the 50th minute to hand his team maximum points.
They followed it up with a 0-0 draw at home to Egypt and 1-1 away against the Harambee Stars.
“Only a point or two separate the teams in the group so there is a big chance of us making it to the next stage,” Kenya coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee told Goal before the team left for Moroni via a private jet.
“We are expecting a very tough game away, but we are optimistic of getting maximum points.
“The [Harambee Stars] players are motivated and the only thing is to strategise; of course, it is going to be a very difficult hunting ground. However, I believe we can still sneak in and get three points from Moroni.”
Kenya captain Victor Wanyama is also confident they will put up a better display than they did in the first meeting.
“Every point in such qualifiers is very vital,” Wanyama told Goal on Friday. “We are not satisfied to have managed only a point in the first meeting but it is better than nothing, it is very important to keep us on course.
“Of course we had targeted to carry three points from the fixture but it was not the case, so our focus now is to make sure we battle very hard in the away match and at least come with maximum points, if not a point will not be bad, we are eyeing a positive result in Comoros.”
After Sunday’s game, Kenya will have to wait until next year to host the Pharaohs on March 22 before wrapping up their campaign with a trip to Lome against Togo on March 30.