Comoros vs Kenya: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Harambee Stars will be keen to get a win to stay on course in the qualification campaign when they play away in Moroni

will play Comoros on Sunday in Group G of the qualifiers, hoping to get maximum points.

A win for Kenya will revive their hopes of making it to the 2022 Afcon finals after beat Togo 1-0 on Saturday.

The Pharaohs' win saw them remain on top of Group G with five points, the same as Kenya’s opponents in Moroni while Kenya are third on three, and Togo are fourth on a single point.

More teams

A win for the Harambee Stars against the island nation will see them move to six points, and increase their chances of making it to the finals of the competition for a second successive campaign, having featured in the last edition held in in 2019.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

On the other hand, Comoros will also stay on course to sealing a place in the finals to be held in if they pick up maximum points against the visiting Harambee Stars.

Game Comoros vs Kenya Date Sunday, November 15 Time 19:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE FKF Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Comoros squad Goalkeepers Salim Ben Boina (FC Martigues), Ali Ahamada (SK Brann). Defenders Kassim Abdallah (Athletico ), Abdallah Ahmed Mohammed (SV Zulte Waregem), Chaker Alhadhur (Chateaurox), Ahmed Soilihi (Quievily Rouen), Nadjim Abdou (FC Martigues), Kassim Mdahoma ( SC), Bendjaloud Youssouf (Le Mans). Midfielders Youssuf Mchangama (EA Guigamp), Rafidine Abdullah (Stade Lausanne Ouchy), Ibrahim Madi (Martigues), Yacine Bourhane (Niort), Nasser Chamad (Gaz Metan), Mohamed Youssef (AC Ajaccio), Said Bakari (RKC Waalwjik).

Forwards Faiz Selemani (KV Courtrai), Ibroihim Youssuf (Club Volcano), Nakibou Aboubakari (Stade Briochin), Ali Mmadi (Tours FC), Ahmed Mogni (FC Annecy), Faiz Mattoir (AC Ajaccio), El Fardou Ben Mohamed ( ).

Apart from their star man M'changama Youssouf, who was sent off in the first meeting for two bookable offences at Kasarani, Comoros will have most of their players available for the game in Moroni.

Youssouf was the hero in the Kenya game as he scored a free-kick which left the Harambee Stars’ returning goalkeeper Arnold Origi rooted to the ground.

Probable XI for Comoros: Ali, Najim, Nakibou, Mdahoma, Raffidine, Ali, Bendjaloud, Mohammed, Mogni, El-Fardou, Bakari.

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Arnold Origi, Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire. Defenders Joseph Okumu, Brian Mandela, David Owino Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Samuel Olwande, David Owino Ambulu, Eric Ouma. Midfielders Victor Wanyama, Cliff Nyakeya, Johana Omollo, Eric Johanna Omondi, Ayub Timbe, Ismael Gonzalez, Hassan Abdallah, Bonface Muchiri, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu, Musa Masika, Lawrence Juma. Forwards Masud Juma, John Avire, and John Mark Makwata.

Kenya will once again miss the services of Kashiwa Reysol forward Michael Olunga, who also did not make it for the first meeting owing to the Covid-19 situation in .

midfielder Lawrence Juma and his compatriot from Wazito FC, Musa Masika, have been included in the trip to the Southeastern coast of Africa for the do-or-die fixture.

Probable XI for Kenya: Origi, Owino, Ouma, Mandela, Wanyama, Omollo, Muguna, Nyakeya, Timbe, Juma.