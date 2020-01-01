Comoros name 23-man squad for Harambee Stars double-header

The first leg is scheduled to be played in Kenya on November 11 with the second leg set for four days later

Comoros head coach Amir Abdou has named his 23-man squad for the 2021 (Afcon) qualifier double-header against Harambee Stars scheduled for November.

Among those included in the team is defender Bendjaloud Youssouf of Le Mans, midfielder Mohamed Youssef of AC Ajaccio, and his clubmate Faiz Mattoir. Eyes will also be on striker El Fardou Ben Mohamed who turns out for .

Les Coelacantes started their campaign in Group G with an important 1-0 win away to Togo. Faiz Selemani scored the only goal in the 50th minute to hand his team maximum points.

They followed it up with a 0-0 draw at home to to take their points tally to four.

They are playing who started off with a 1-1 draw away to before registering identical results at home to Togo.

While Comoros have not been involved in any international game since then, Harambee Stars have played several matches including an October 9 international friendly at Nyayo Stadium where they won 2-1.

Under former coach Francis Kimanzi, Cliff Nyakeya's strike and an own goal by Tandi Mwape handed the East Africa nation victory while a late goal by Emmanuel Chabula denied the hosts a home clean sheet.

The first leg will be staged at Kasarani in Nairobi on November 11 with the second one scheduled for November 15 in Moroni, Comoros. Either side will be guaranteed to play in the competition to be held in with maximum points from both games.

Goalkeepers: Salim Ben Boina (FC Martigues), Ali Ahamada (SK Brann)

Defenders: Kassim Abdallah (Athletico ), Abdallah Ahmed Mohammed (SV Zulte Waregem), Chaker Alhadhur (Chateaurox), Ahmed Soilihi (Quievily Rouen), Nadjim Abdou (FC Martigues), Kassim Mdahoma ( SC), Bendjaloud Youssouf (Le Mans)

Midfielders: Youssuf Mchangama (EA Guigamp), Rafidine Abdullah (Stade Lausanne Ouchy), Ibrahim Madi (Martigues), Yacine Bourhane (Niort), Nasser Chamad (Gaz Metan), Mohamed Youssef (AC Ajaccio), Said Bakari (RKC Waalwjik)

Forwards: Faiz Selemani (KV Courtrai), Ibroihim Youssuf (Club Volcano), Nakibou Aboubakari (Stade Briochin), Ali Mmadi (Tours FC), Ahmed Mogni (FC Annecy), Faiz Mattoir (AC Ajaccio), El Fardou Ben Mohamed (Red Star Belgrade)