Community Shield: African fans unimpressed by Manchester City striker Haaland, high praise for Liverpool’s Nunez

The supporters made their feelings known about the two big-money signings following their contrasting performances

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and his Liverpool counterpart Darwin Nunez were the subject of discussion by African fans online following the Community Shield on Saturday.

While Nunez played a part in two goals, earning a penalty and scoring the third as Liverpool won 3-1, Haaland endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal and fans seem to have made up their minds, albeit prematurely, on whom between the two will have a successful season.

Some fans feel Nunez was incomparable to Haaland after his performance.

However, some fans think it is too early too start comparing the two strikers.

Others feel the contrasting performances of the two forwards will heighten competition even further between City and Liverpool.

Norwegian striker Haaland joined City in May from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million, coming in with a huge reputation as one of the world’s leading strikers, having netted 86 goals in 89 matches for the Black and Yellow in just two-and-a-half seasons.

Nunez, meanwhile, signed for Liverpool for a deal of up to £85 million following two successful years at Portuguese giants Benfica where he managed 48 goals in 87 games.

The Uruguay forward was particularly impressive last season, scoring 34 goals in all competitions, to make him one of the most sought-after players this summer before Jurgen Klopp’s side won the race.