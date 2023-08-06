‘Come on in, the water is warm!' - Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds sends message to Tom Brady after NFL legend becomes minority owner at Birmingham City

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has welcomed Tom Brady to a different form of football, telling the NFL legend: “Come on in, the water is warm!”

WHAT HAPPENED? The Deadpool star, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, has been overseeing events at Wrexham since February 2021. Their success has inspired others, with JJ Watt now involved at Burnley while Hollywood actress Natalie Portman forms part of a star-studded ownership group at NWSL side Angel City FC. Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady has become the latest A-list star to acquire a stake in a football club – having become a minority owner at Championship side Birmingham City – with Reynolds delighted to see more famous faces stepping out of their comfort zone.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reynolds has told Sky Sports when asked for the message that he would send to the seven-time Super Bowl winner after seeing him trade American football for soccer: “Come on in, the water is warm! I would never give Tom Brady words of wisdom over professional sports. But Tom, if you have any advice for us, you could send it our way!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added: “I know Tom a little bit and I don't think you need to know him to know he has the spirit of a lion and a competitor in every way, shape and form. Whatever he has cooked up for Birmingham, he is going to bring it.”

WHAT NEXT? Brady, who retired from NFL competition at the age of 46 when the 2022-23 season came to a close, is already involved with four other sports teams – as part of his growing business portfolio – and has told those at Birmingham, as he prepares to fill an advisory role, that he will be bringing his winning mentality to St Andrew’s.