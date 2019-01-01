Come in numbers but control your emotions, Gor Mahia official tells fans

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to get a resounding win against RS Berkane from Morocco in the first leg contest

A top official has urged fans to turn up in large numbers and support the club when they tackle Renaissance Sportive Berkane on Sunday.

Gor Mahia will host the Moroccan side at Kasarani and club CEO Omondi Aduda has reminded the supporters that they play an important role in motivating the team from outside the field.

The CEO added that the Sunday clash does not belong to Gor Mahia alone but belongs to the nation as a whole, given the stage at which K'Ogalo has reached in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"We are very happy to be at this stage of the competition and I can only say that this is not a Gor Mahia affair now, it is a Kenyan affair," Aduda told Goal.

"So for that matter, I call upon fans regardless of their loyalty to come and fill the Kasarani stadium when the team will play RS Berkane.

“At this point, we need support from every quarter because we are on the verge of making history in Africa's footballing map again."

Gor Mahia was recently found guilty and fined Sh906, 000 by the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for fan trouble in their match against , and in the first leg of the Mashemeji derby against AFC .

With that in mind, the administrator has urged the fans to control themselves and avoid unnecessarily commotions during the match in order to spare the club further fines.

“But I humbly urge the fans to control their emotions during the match in order to avoid destructions and detractions that may make the club incur huge unnecessary fines," added Aduda.

"Yes, we need their support very much but we should also be aware of the repercussions that come with property destruction”

“It is not going to be easy and what I hope should happen is good a healthy win that will hand us an advantage going into the second leg in . We need to win well at home in order to lessen the pressure when we travel North.

“I know that we will miss the suspended individuals but also hope that the rest who are available can rise to the occasion and deliver. I have no doubts about that whatsoever.”