'Come and rescue your team' - Shikanda pleads with AFC Leopards fans and members

The club's chair is urging members and fans alike to heed to their call of financial assistance to help their season

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has pleaded with fans and members to rescue the club from the financial problems it is facing.

Shikanda claims Ingwe are in deep in debt and are struggling to pay players and other staff members their salaries, and that only members and fans can rescue the situation through contributions.

“We inherited a huge debt currently standing at around Shs15 million and remember our monthly expenditure is about Shs4.2 million a month,” Shikanda told the club's website.

“Some may argue the expenditure is huge but the kind of players we have and salaries we are paying means the expenditure is nowhere near to be described as huge.”

The newly-elected chairman further explained how the Sponsorship funds they were getting from SportPesa helped the club before it pulled out.

“SportPesa was only paying for salaries while the other expenditures like going for matches some of us were forced to cater to them," he added.

“We are pleading with members to come on board and rescue the team. I can assure them no single cent will be misused.

“Whatever we have been receiving has been spent on almost immediately on players and subordinate staff who ensure day to day running of the club. Any shilling we receive will go to the right place that I can guarantee our members and fans.”

The former player admits the contributions from fans is not a permanent solution to the cash crisis. He also revealed an end of the month fundraiser organised to help collect money.

“We [some officials] are being forced to dig deep into our own pockets to try and keep the club afloat and we are also thankful to the individuals who have come and supported us directly,” explained the chairman.

“Francis Atwoli is one of them and we believe if we get some more senior members supporting us it will help the club move on.

“We have organized a fundraiser on October 31 but we know such a move is not the solution but we need to get a lump sum of money urgently so as to settle the uncertainty within our players.

“I believe sustainability and viability of the club lie on regular membership contribution, sale of merchandise, e-ticketing and few business investments.”

Despite the off-pitch issues, AFC Leopards have defied odds are second on the Kenyan Premier League log with 13 points.