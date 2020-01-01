Collins Shichenje: Midfielder signs AFC Leopards contract extension

The teenager will spend another season at the club after enjoying a good maiden top-flight campaign with Ingwe

Harambee Stars midfielder Collins Shichenje has signed a two-year contract extension with AFC .

Shichenje becomes the third player to sign a deal that will see him stay at the Kenyan Premier League side after Washington Munene and goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

“Defensive midfielder [Collins] Sichenje has extended his stay at AFC Leopards after putting pen to paper on a new one-year deal at the den,” AFC Leopards announced.

The teenager became an instant first-teamer at AFC Leopards after signing his first deal in 2019 from the then National Super League side Green Commandos.

He launched his career while still studying at Kakamega High School.

Just like Ochan, Shichenje has made it clear that his primary target is to help AFC Leopards win the Premier League title.

“My target this season is, together with my teammates, help the team lift the league title,” he told the club’s website.

“Personally, I want to be among the best performances in the league as well. I also want to urge our fans not to relent on their support.”

Although the youngster arrived as a midfielder, he ended up playing more games as a centre-back, especially when captain Robinson Kamura and Robert Ayala were sidelined by injuries.

Shichenje managed to keep a regular position under both Casa Mbungo and Anthony Kimani in the 2019/20 season that was cancelled in May.

A recent injury kept him out of national team duty after he had been called up by Francis Kimanzi ahead of the Zambia friendly tie at Nyayo Stadium. According to the club, he is expected to be out for six weeks.

AFC Leopards have opted to make public deals of the players they intend to keep for the seasons ahead while the fans are eagerly waiting to see who the new players will arrive.

Muzamiru Mutyaba, Fabrice Mugheni and Harrison Mwendwa are, however, the players who have agreed to sign for Ingwe, according to a source at the club.

The club is also expected to appoint Tomas Trucha as the new head coach as Kimani – who was serving on an interim capacity since December 2019 – is expected to take leave and pursue further studies.