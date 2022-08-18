Collins lauded as best left-back in Championship after injury in Cardiff City draw

The Nigeria international had to be substituted on Wednesday as the Welsh side collected a vital point away against the Baggies

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has stated Nigeria international Jamilu Collins has been the best left-back in the Championship.

The West African has played four matches this season for the Welsh side who are currently placed sixth on the table after two wins, a draw, and a loss in the English second-tier. His latest involvement was on Wednesday away to West Bromwich Albion, the match that ended 0-0.

However, the defender was taken off early owing to an injury sustained in the first half and the manager is waiting for the report from the medical department.

"We don't know at the minute, in all honesty, he will be assessed in the coming days," Morison said in his post-match interview.

"With all the will in the world, let's hope it is just that he's in really bad pain at the minute and it's not what we suspect it might be.

"I said to the lads at half-time, 'If you're going to put your bodies on the line for anyone, go and do it for him', because he has been the best left-back in the league so far."

The 38-year-old was impressed with the way his team played and remained satisfied with the result.

"It is a great point, It's a really tough place to come. We had to deal with the pressure in the first 20 minutes, and then, off the back of that, it was a pretty even game," Morrison continued.

"This league is about not losing games of football and being consistent with your performances. Neither goalkeeper was really tested - I think Ryan had to make a save right at the death.

"It was a pretty even game, and I think a draw was a fair result. If you come away to West Brom and get a point, you'd be pleased."

Cardiff will play Bristol City in their next assignment.