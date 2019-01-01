Collins Kisuya set to take action against former side Vihiga United

Kisuya has played for several top clubs in the Kenyan league, including AFC Leopards and Sofapaka

Former defender Collins Kisuya has threatened to sue Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Vihiga United for wrongful dismissal.

The Western-based side terminated the player's contract in March this year after the player allegedly failed to attend training sessions for close to a month.

Subsequently, Kisuya issued a statement posted on a social media account - which was deleted - voicing his unhappiness with how the issue has been handled particularly after his sister passed away.



“It really hurts when a team terminates your contract after getting an injury on duty then you lose your sister when you report you are served with a letter of termination. God got better plans," read his statement.

When reached for comment, the widely-traveled defender says he has already engaged a lawyer and was waiting on instructions for the way forward.

“I twisted my ankle, lost my sister and all these happened in the same month. The club was aware of what was going on, why terminate my contract," Kisuya told Goal in an interview.

“They also did not give me the notice on the same; I have engaged a lawyer who has written a demand letter to them whereby failure to comply will leave me with no alternative but take further action."

Efforts to reach a Vihiga United official bore no fruits as the calls went unanswered.