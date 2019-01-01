Coach Robert Matano: Three points is what matters for Tusker not the style of play

The brewers were forced to come from a goal down to snatch a vital win at home that pushed them to third position on the log

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano is happy with the three points his team secured against Chemelil Sugar on Wednesday.

Mike Madoya and Boniface Muchiri were on target for the brewers, with Biko Tindi early strike turning to be a mere consolation for the visitors. The coach is impressed with the run and says the team has to continue grinding results in whichever way possible.

Article continues below

“We have a lot of injuries something that has forced us to make changes to the team every day, the cohesion we had at the start of the season has been affected. But so far so good, there is progress. I am happy to collect three points, it does not matter how we play, the most important thing is to keep winning.

“Muchiri did well for the second goal, he was composed as compared to other times where he rushes into making decisions. So I had to congratulate him for that; but there is still a long way to go, we just need to continue playing well,” Matano told Goal.com.

Tusker is currently third on 17 points, three behind leaders Mathare United, who have played a game less.