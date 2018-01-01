Coach Robert Matano satisfied with Tusker after win over Mount Kenya United

Muzerwa Armani and Kevin Omondi came off the bench to add to David Juma’s opener in the sixth minute

Robert Matano says that Sunday’s win against Mount Kenya United is a clear sign that Tusker has been improving with each passing match.

The Brewers kicked-off the season with a 1-1 draw against Sony Sugar then went down by a solitary goal in the hands of the newly promoted side Western Stima.

But Matano's men finally picked themselves up with a 3-0 win over Mount Kenya United, former Nakumatt FC, on the Brewers final home tie this year.

“We started with a draw, then a loss and now a win, that shows that there has been some improvement. We need to be consistent. They (players) have to work harder than this and they know they have to do it," Matano said after the match.

