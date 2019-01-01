Coach Rashidi Shedu sets date for return after a successful surgery

Shedu last coached KCB in the lower league after leaving Kenyan Premier League side Bandari

Experienced tactician Rashidi Shedu wants to return to active coaching after a successful ankle surgery.

The former coach has set at least June 2019 as the earliest time he can return to active coaching.

Shedu went through an operation on his left ankle four months ago and with a positive recovery process, the coach can’t wait to return to the touchline.

“This is the fourth month since I went through the surgery and so far so good. By the end of this month (February), they will remove the cast and after that, around April I will be back on my two feet.

“I will be back to full coaching after May, God willing,” Shedu told Goal.com in an interview.

Shedu, who also went through a heart operation, target a return to the top flight, though he never ruled out a chance at the National Super League.

“So far, every team has a coach, but if find a chance in the premier league or NSL…any team that will approach me when am fully fit, then we can talk.”

Currently, Shedu is involved with the Star Soccer Academy where he’s the Technical Director.