Coach Paul Ogayi challenges Western Stima players

Coach Paul Ogayi has challenged Western Stima to turn the home draws to wins in order to stand a chance of finishing in a good position this season.

The power men have drawn their last three games at home after opening two wins against Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz respectively.

Ogayi says the only way to turn those draws into wins is by taking the many scoring opportunities created by the team.

"Drawing thrice at home is not something to smile about; the drawn games could have been won. We dominate well, create many chances but when it comes to finishing we end up struggling. The game against KCB was a winnable one but we just did not take our chances.

"It is something we will now have to work on in the training and ensure it does not end up affecting us in the long run."

Stima's next assignment is against Gor Mahia on February 2.