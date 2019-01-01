Coach Patrick Odhiambo hails Sony Sugar's blend of experience and youth

The Millers floored the 'Slum boys' to keep their hopes of finishing the season among the top five teams

head coach Patrick Odhiambo has hailed his team’s fighting spirit after battling to beat in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Wednesday.

The club managed to beat the ‘Slum Boys’ 2-1 away from home and Odhiambo admitted that their teamwork and enthusiasm is a factor that played a great role in winning the match.

“There is a great deal of teamwork in our squad and that spirit of togetherness is what has brought us good results, not only against Mathare United but also against other teams we have played before.

"Against Mathare United, the boys played with great enthusiasm that won us a tough game away from home,” Odhiambo told Goal in an interview.

The tactician further pointed out the blend of youth and the experienced players like Enock Agwanda has been helping the team to gel and grow. The results of such growth, he says, is evident with this season's results.

“The blend of experience and youth at my disposal is another factor that has enabled us to build this team. The young lads are willing to learn from their experienced teammates and the seniors have also shown the willingness to guide their juniors,” Odhiambo explained.

The gaffer also revealed that he has been rotating his squad and that he believes in giving everyone a chance.

“I have been rotating my players to give each one an opportunity to impress me. And so far many have shown that they are ready to grab such opportunities. That is something great to see from players when they fight to impress as that also increases healthy competition within the squad.”

Sony Sugar are now in 6th position and trail Mathare United by a point. The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.