Coach Otieno explains why he is confident of KCB win over Gor Mahia

The tactician is having an almost fully fit squad ahead of the tie against the local heavyweights and that makes him hopeful of a better outcome

KCB head coach Zedekiah Otieno has explained why he is confident of taking three points from the Football Kenya Federation Premier League game against Gor Mahia on Sunday at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

KCB will welcome both Michael Mutinda and Dennis Omino for the away clash against the Green Army, after they missed the previous games and that is the reason why Otieno is confident of having a stronger side.

"I am very happy because this is the very first time we can field the same side that won us six straight games at the beginning of the season," Otieno told Goal.

"So, as a coach, my expectations are very high on them because they have been giving us good results. It is only [Enock] Agwanda who is not going to feature because he has a long-term injury.

"We are prepared and we will welcome back our player [Michael] Mutinda. He is coming back after getting a red card against Nzoia Sugar and that means he did not feature against Kariobangi Sharks and Sofapaka.

"Again, [Dennis] Omino is coming back after an injury that kept him out of the two matches.

"We will now have a strong side to chose from and whoever will be given an opportunity to feature against Gor Mahia, which I know is a very strong side although they have been struggling that is not here nor there on Sunday, will certainly do a good job."

Otieno, a former Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars coach, stated he is aware of difficult the match will be despite the struggles they and Gor Mahia have had to deal with recently.

"They [Gor Mahia] are coming to try and get the maximum points likewise we are also targeting the three points so it is not going to be an easy outing for both teams," he added.

Pressure has been mounting on the Kenyan tactician since the Bankers were defeated by Nzoia Sugar and Kariobangi Sharks, and a 2-2 draw against Sofapaka.

He maintained he is not focused on what is said about his future, instead he is focusing on ensuring the club gets positive outcomes.

"I am contracted at KCB and that is where my heart is at the moment so I have to do everything possible to ensure I get a good result for them," he concluded.

A win against the local giants will enable the Bankers to move above both Bandari and AFC Leopards to reclaim the second spot on the league table.