Coach Ndayiragije drops four players for Tanzania's World Cup qualifier against Burundi

The interim coach has axed four players ahead of their World Cup qualifier away to Burundi on Wednesday

Taifa Stars interim coach Etienne Ndayiragije has dropped four players from their final squad which will travel to Burundi for the preliminary Fifa World Cup qualifier against the hosts.

Kelvin John of Serengeti Boys, Polisi 's Baraka Majogoro, Shaaban Chilunda of Azam, and Boniface Maganga of KMC have been left at home by the tactician.

Chilunda has been nursing an ankle injury which contributed to his exclusion from the national team. The four players will remain in camp to prepare for the second leg on Sunday.

Team captain Mbwana Samatta has already landed in Burundi alongside Adi Yusuf, Simon Msuva and Hassan Key for the game on Wednesday.

Team manager Nadir Haroub is confident Taifa Stars will get a good result away from home.

"The morale in camp is high, the players are prepared and psyched for the game. We are expecting to register good results despite playing away," Haroub told Mwanaspoti.

"It is going to be a tough game, and we need maximum concentration in the entire game to get the result we want. They will be playing in front of their fans and it will give them an added advantage," he concluded.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Beno Kakolanya (Simba), Juma Kaseja (KMC), Metacha Mhata (Mbao).

Defenders: Abdi Banda ( , ), Mohammed Hussein (Simba), Shomary Kapombe (Simba), Hassan Kessy (Nkana FC, Zambia), Gadiel Michael (Simba), Iddy Moby (Polisi Tanzania), Erasto Nyoni (Simba), Kelvin Yondani (Young Africans).

Midfielders: Frank Domayo (Azam), Mohamed Issa (Young Africans), Ayoub Lyanga (Coastal Union), Himid Mao (ENPPI, ), Jonas Mkude (Simba), Farid Mussa (Tenerife, ), Iddy Nado (Azam FC), Ally Nganzi ( , USA), Abubakar Salum (Azam).

Forwards: Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC), Abdul Aziz Makame (Young Africans), Eliuter Mpepo (Buildon, Zambia), Simon Msuva (Difaa El Jadida, ), Mbwana Samatta (Racing , ), Adi Yussuf (Blackpool, ).